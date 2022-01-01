College Basketball Scores

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had a strong performance in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Wednesday night. Now, the world waits to see if it will be his last game in crimson and cream. Williams’ future has been a point of speculation since head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world and left for USC one month ago.
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
Georgia put on a show on Friday night, dismantling Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The game felt over in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on Georgia’s blowout win. He was in the broadcast booth calling the game last night with Chris Fowler.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege said Friday that he plans to transfer. Doege announced his decision on Twitter. "I will forever be grateful for the friendships and memories I've made at WVU over the past three years," Doege said. "I am excited about the future and will be looking for a new home for the 2022 season."
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Unranked Missouri stunned No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday with a 70-69 overtime victory. It marked the Gamecocks' first loss of the 2021-22 women's college basketball season, and ended their 43-game win streak against unranked opponents, which was the longest active streak in Division I. Junior guard...
Raleigh, N.C. — A large fight broke out during a basketball tournament at Wake Technical Community College - Scott Northern Wake Campus on Wednesday night. The fight was after a game during the John Wall Holiday Invitation — one of the top high school basketball tournaments in the nation. The tournament features some of the top boys and girls basketball teams in the state and country.
Facing an opportunity to watch Kansas basketball in person for ticket prices as cheap as they’ve been since his arrival in 2003, Kansas coach Bill Self expressed confidence in KU fans’ ability to show up for Saturday’s newly scheduled game against George Mason at Allen Fieldhouse. Shortly...
Pittsburgh quarterback Nick Patti suffered an injury during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan State on Thursday night and left the game. With 7:57 left in the quarter, Patti ran 16 yards and dove for the pylon to tie the game at 7-7. After Patti went back to the sideline, he was taken to the locker room by Pitt's medical staff.
On New Year’s Day, the #1 ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team (12-0) opens up conference play with a top-ten matchup in Ames against the #8 ranked Iowa State Cyclones (12-0). We may look back at this game as the deciding factor in who wins the Big 12 conference...or Iowa State basketball may follow the lead of their football team and lose half of their conference games!
The Baylor Bears are the top-ranked team in the country right now and the Cyclones aren’t exactly bums themselves, being ranked No. 8 right now. Baylor has already beaten five teams from the Power 6 conferences while Iowa State has beaten four as well. Baylor Basketball vs Iowa State...
The Kansas Jayhawks basketball program has solid out 324-straight games dating back to the 2001-2002 season. But that could be at risk come this Saturday when Lawrence, Kansas is expected to receive five to eight inches of snow, as KU gets set to tip off at home against George Mason at 4:00 CST.
Bradyn Joiner made his announcement on Saturday as the 4-star offensive line held a ceremony at his school, and chose between Auburn, Georgia and Penn State, and ultimately committed to the Tigers. Joiner is from Auburn, Alabama (Auburn High) and held offers from a reported 33 schools. He is listed...
Ever since Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith broke their hearts on second-and-26 in 2018, the Georgia Bulldogs have yearned to return to the national championship stage. Four years later, Georgia is back. Not surprisingly, Alabama will be waiting on the other sideline. After clobbering Michigan 34-11 in the College...
Syracuse men’s basketball is done with it’s non-conference schedule. After a pair of strong wins against Ivy Leaguers Brown and Cornell earlier this week, SU shifts its focus solely to ACC play. Batting leadoff against Syracuse in its conference slate is Virginia. The Cavaliers (7-5, 1-1 ACC) and...
