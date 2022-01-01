College Basketball Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Caleb Williams Addresses His Future At Oklahoma After Bowl Win

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had a strong performance in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Wednesday night. Now, the world waits to see if it will be his last game in crimson and cream. Williams’ future has been a point of speculation since head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world and left for USC one month ago.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

Large fight breaks out following well-known basketball tournament at Wake Tech North

Raleigh, N.C. — A large fight broke out during a basketball tournament at Wake Technical Community College - Scott Northern Wake Campus on Wednesday night. The fight was after a game during the John Wall Holiday Invitation — one of the top high school basketball tournaments in the nation. The tournament features some of the top boys and girls basketball teams in the state and country.
RALEIGH, NC
ESPN

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nick Patti exits Peach Bowl against Michigan State Spartans with injury

Pittsburgh quarterback Nick Patti suffered an injury during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan State on Thursday night and left the game. With 7:57 left in the quarter, Patti ran 16 yards and dove for the pylon to tie the game at 7-7. After Patti went back to the sideline, he was taken to the locker room by Pitt's medical staff.
MICHIGAN STATE
ourdailybears.com

Baylor MBB vs Iowa State: Three Stats That Will Decide the Game

On New Year’s Day, the #1 ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team (12-0) opens up conference play with a top-ten matchup in Ames against the #8 ranked Iowa State Cyclones (12-0). We may look back at this game as the deciding factor in who wins the Big 12 conference...or Iowa State basketball may follow the lead of their football team and lose half of their conference games!
IOWA STATE

