Hoping for a joyous 2022

Elementary music students recently participated in the annual “Christmas Caroling” service project organized by Heritage Christian Academy’s Music & Theater Diretor, Shelly Manston. Mrs. Manston has been at the school for 7 years, starting in the Early Education Program before moving into the music position and adding the theater program shortly after. According to Manston, “This is our second year caroling to homebound members of the Grace Life Baptist Church community. It began because I was looking for a service project that we could do safely during the time when a lot of places were still taking Covid precautions. Indoor ministry in a nursing home, assisted living facility, or hospital was not allowed, so I thought of caroling to homebound members of the Grace Life Baptist Church community. We were singing outside, bringing Christmas cheer to those who needed it, but in a safe way.” Participants and homebound residents alike were blessed by this experience, prompting HCA to continue the service project for a second year.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO