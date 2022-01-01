ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

UM Capital region health declares hospital emergency, moves to crisis level of care

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting the current demand for care depleting their available resources, including staffing, University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, UM Bowie Health Center and the Emergency Department within UM Laurel Medical Center—all part of UM Capital— declared a hospital emergency and implemented crisis policies, procedures and processes—referred to as Crisis Standards...

wjla.com

