Tony Khan Fires Back at Big Swole over Former AEW Star's Comments on Expired Contract

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, and looked ahead at the upcoming year for AEW. Below are highlights:. “I can’t wait for AEW to go back to the West Coast. In 2019, we had the original AEW event Double and Nothing at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. I’m very excited in 2022 to bring AEW Double or Nothing back to Las Vegas and have our first ever Dynamite on the West Coast. That would be great and that’s something we’ve been looking forward to doing for a long time. It was still amazing doing the past couple of years in Jacksonville, but it’s long overdue for us to make a trip out west again. So that’ll be tremendous to serve all the awesome AEW fans out west in 2022.”

