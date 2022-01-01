ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan Fires Back at Big Swole over Former AEW Star's Comments on Expired Contract

By Mike Chiari
Bleacher Report
 1 day ago

AEW president Tony Khan lashed out at former AEW star Big Swole on Friday after Swole expressed her belief that the company lacks diversity. After Swole shared her opinion of AEW during a call-in edition of Swole World, Khan responded with the following tweet in which he defended the company's diversity...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Cedric Alexander
Person
Tony Khan
Fightful

Goldberg: I Never Should Have Headbutted The Door Before Undertaker Match

Goldberg concussed himself before his match against The Undertaker at WWE's Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia in 2019. When appearing on the 12/28 episode of SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee's 'The Pat McAfee Show', the WWE Hall of Famer told McAfee that he indeed concussed himself when head-butting the locker room door during his entrance for the match.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Real Reason Big Swole Is Gone From AEW (Serious Beef), Tony Khan Responds

While things were initially cordial between Big Swole and AEW, we’ve now got some serious beef brewing. We reported back in November that Big Swole and AEW had parted ways after both sides chose not to renew the deal. Fast forward to now, where Big Swole appeared on the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Big Swole#Combat#Aew Star#Swole World#Href Https T Co#Fightful
wrestlinginc.com

Mercedes Martinez Thanks Tony Khan For AEW Return, Thunder Rosa Teases Back-Up

Mercedes Martinez took to Twitter this week to thank AEW President Tony Khan for signing her to a contract. As noted, Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Martinez make her return to the company. Martinez interfered in the AEW TBS Title Tournament semi-finals match between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill, allowing Cargill to advance to the finals against Ruby Soho next Wednesday. Khan later announced that Martinez had signed with the company. You can click here for our original report on Martinez making her AEW return and being signed.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Reveals What To Expect From AEW In 2022, What He’s Looking Forward To

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, and looked ahead at the upcoming year for AEW. Below are highlights:. “I can’t wait for AEW to go back to the West Coast. In 2019, we had the original AEW event Double and Nothing at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. I’m very excited in 2022 to bring AEW Double or Nothing back to Las Vegas and have our first ever Dynamite on the West Coast. That would be great and that’s something we’ve been looking forward to doing for a long time. It was still amazing doing the past couple of years in Jacksonville, but it’s long overdue for us to make a trip out west again. So that’ll be tremendous to serve all the awesome AEW fans out west in 2022.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

AEW CEO Tony Khan claps back after ex-star calls out lack of diversity

Tony Khan was trending this Friday on Twitter, but it wasn’t for his plans for the 2022 championship. Big Swole, who recently pulled out of AEW, revealed in an interview that the company’s lack of structure as well as a lack of diversity is what pushed her to leave. This obviously did not sit well with Khan, the CEO of the company.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Big Swole details reasons for AEW departure, Tony Khan responds

Big Swole on her podcast said that a lack of diversity and structure led to her and AEW mutually deciding to part ways. On her Call In podcast (h/t Fightful), Swole discussed how the structure within the company seemed to be “a little off”, pointing out the lack of time for women and new talent coming in.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Says Hook Will Be Special Every Time He’s On AEW TV

AEW President Tony Khan says Hook will be a big part of the company in 2022. Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and was asked if there’s potential for Hook to be AEW’s rookie of the year in 2022. Khan said Hook could be rookie of the year in any year, and will be special every time we see him on TV.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy