The Carroll men's Basketball team will kick off the new year with a nonconference game against Dickinson State at the PE Center on January 1. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Last time we saw the Saints in action was at the Cactus Classic, where they went 2-1 against Arizona Christian, Antelope Valley, and Embry-Riddle. They suffered their first loss of the season 69-67 at the hands of a tough Arizona Christian team before responding with back-to-back wins.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO