PORTLAND, Ore. — As 2021 comes to a close, let’s take a look back at our YouTube videos that you were watching the most this year. Security footage from the Oregon State Capitol building shows Republican Rep. Mike Nearman letting far-right demonstrators into a one-day special session that was held in December. Oregon State Police launched an investigation into the incident that culminated in Nearman being stripped of his role as representative and pleading guilty to criminal misconduct. He received 18 months of probation. You can read more on KGW.com.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO