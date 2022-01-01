ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton Police charge Framingham man after stabbing pregnant woman

By Boston 25 News Staff
 1 day ago
Framingham man charged after stabbing pregnant woman in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — The Hopkinton Police Department charged a Framingham man in connection with a stabbing that occurred Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to police, Harry Martinez, 40, is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault & Battery on a pregnant person, and Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon.

At about 5 p.m. Hopkinton police received reports of a stabbing that occurred inside a business at 28 Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a pregnant woman inside the business had suffered multiple stab wounds.

First responders immediately administered aid to the woman, who was taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Police said Martinez was taken by ambulance to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham for apparent cuts from the attack.

A preliminary investigation determined that Martinez and the woman both work at the business.

The Middlesex D.A.’s office is assisting in the investigation.

“As a Department, we are committed to connecting the victim with our partners in trauma support so that she has access to counseling and understanding in the aftermath of this attack,” Chief Bennett said.

Martinez is expected to be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 3, in Framingham District Court.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston, MA
