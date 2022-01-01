ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George R. R. Martin approves ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel after seeing rough cut

By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

The upcoming prequel to “The Games of Thrones” has gotten the seal of approval from the visionary behind it all.

George R.R. Martin , who penned the series of epic fantasy novels the hit HBO series was adapted from, has revealed his thoughts on “ House of the Dragon .”

Just in time for the new year, the “A Song of Ice and Fire” author revealed that he has seen a rough cut of the series, after learning that the upcoming HBO show, set to debut in 2022, was listed as the most anticipated show on IMDB.

“I am anticipating House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth,” he wrote on his website. “Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book).”

“Mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode,” he continued. “And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

The 73-year-old Bayonne, N.J. native — who signed a five-year deal with HBO worth at least eight figures — also praised the cast of the new series, which is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

“Most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors,” he noted. “But I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling).”

The cast of “House of Dragon” includes Matt Smith, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Sonoya Mizuno, Theo Nate, Savannah Steyn and Steve Toussaint.

Winner of 59 Emmy Awards, “Game of Thrones” ended its eight-season run in May 2019.

That fall, the premium cable network announced it was developing a prequel focusing on Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen’s forefathers — ordering 10 episodes with production beginning in April 2021.

In October, the first official trailer was released of the new series.

Directed by Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel and Greg Yaitanes, “House of the Dragon” is expected to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

