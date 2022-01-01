ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Blanton lifts Eastern Kentucky over Alice Lloyd 106-52

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Devontae Blanton had a career-high 29 points plus 13 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky easily beat Alice Lloyd College 106-52 on Friday night.

Jomaru Brown had 16 points and eight assists for Eastern Kentucky (8-6). DaShawn Jackson added 15 points and Cooper Robb had 13 points.

Eastern Kentucky is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Noah Young and Bryce Slone each scored 14 points for the Eagles. Will Philpot had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

