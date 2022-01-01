Central Connecticut defeats St. Francis 67-55

Central Connecticut State @ St. Francis (N.Y.) Current Records: Central Connecticut State 3-10; St. Francis (N.Y.) 3-9 The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Blue Devils and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET Friday at Peter Aquilone Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Francis (N.Y.) winning the first 91-86 and Central Connecticut State taking the second 78-59.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO