Connecticut State

Central Connecticut defeats St. Francis 67-55

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

Andre Snoddy registered 14 points and nine rebounds as Central Connecticut beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 67-55 on Friday night.

Ian Krishnan also scored 14 points for Central Connecticut (4-10, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Trenton McLaughlin and Davonte Sweatman each had 11 points.

St. Francis scored 18 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and had six rebounds for the Terriers (3-10, 0-2). Rob Higgins added 15 points.

