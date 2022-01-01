ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Porzingis scores 24 to help Mavericks beat Kings 112-96

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Syr4E_0daDu2Nc00

Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Sacramento Kings 112-96 on Friday.

Jalen Brunson added 23 points and eight assists for the Mavericks, who had lost five of their previous seven games. Dwight Powell scored 13 points and made four consecutive dunks as part of a huge run from Dallas in the third quarter.

“We saw something in the last game and we were able to execute it,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who wouldn’t go into specifics about the change. “With no practice, you just hope it works. We knew that they were going to load up on (Brunson) and (Porzingis) so we had to figure out how to get other guys involved. Everyone was sharing the ball and we were getting wide-open looks.”

Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 10 assists for the Kings.

Two days after losing in Sacramento on Chimezie Metu’s corner 3-pointer at the buzzer, Dallas closed the second quarter strong, then dominated in the second half, leading by 27 late in the fourth.

The Mavericks got a big lift from their defense after Sacramento scored 39 points in the first quarter. The Kings were held to 17 points in the second quarter then missed 12 consecutive shots and went 7½ minutes without a basket in the third.

“They moved Porzingis around a little more than they did the other night and they found a way to make adjustments,” Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said. “We just did not shoot the ball well at all and that put added pressure on the defense.”

Brunson’s short jumper broke a 67-67 tie and sparked a 24-2 run for Dallas. Powell’s four straight dunks –- two off of alley-oop passes from Brunson and Reggie Bullock –- highlighted the scoring surge.

“They ran the same play like five or six times in a row,” Haliburton said. “Reggie Bullock set the pindown for Powell, set the cross-screen for KP and let him pick whether he was going to go high or low. They just kept scoring out of that. We just have to be better at realizing what they were running.

"It came down to a communication issue. To me, that’s more us than them.”

Midway through the second quarter, Haliburton made a 3-pointer and a jumper above the key and Metu followed with a layup to put the Kings ahead by six. But Brunson, Porzingis and Bullock combined for 35 points in the first half, and helped Dallas close it on a 13-5 run to take a 62-56 lead into the half.

BULLOCK’S BACK

Bullock matched his season high of 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in 31 minutes in his return to the Mavs lineup after missing the previous six games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“It was a tough time,” Bullock said. “It’s going around the whole league. I had to isolate at home. I’ve been feeling well. The break was good for me. I was struggling.”

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Porzingis has scored 20 or more in four consecutive games. … Isaiah Thomas, who was signed to a 10-day hardship contract Wednesday, has entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocol. … Frank Ntilikina was held out because of a left thigh contusion. … Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss were both signed to second 10-day hardship contracts.

Kings: Davion Mitchell was whistled for a technical foul after scoring in the fourth quarter when he appeared to throw the ball at a referee’s feet. … Neemias Queta returned from the health and safety protocol. … Terence Davis did not play because of left ankle soreness.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Oklahoma City on Sunday. Dallas has won four of its last five games against the Thunder.

Kings: Host the Heat on Sunday.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
DallasBasketball

Buzzer Bummer: Porzingis, Brunson Lead Mavs, But Lose Late at Kings

Coming off an explosive road win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks came into Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings hoping for similar results from the first time the two teams met this season. Back in October, Luka Doncic led the Mavs to a very close win over the Kings in Dallas.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings vs Mavericks Game Thread

If he’s going to start dropping 40, we probably don’t want him gone. look at what grit, energy and fight gets you. Buddy makes another bad pass with less than 5 seconds left then comes back down and shoots an air ball. After failing to see Jones’s wide...
NBA
dallassun.com

Mavericks prepare for second crack at Kings

The Dallas Mavericks get an opportunity to replay the final 3.8 seconds of Wednesday's disastrous conclusion, as well as the previous 47 minutes and 56.2 seconds, when they get a rematch with the Sacramento Kings on Friday afternoon in the California capital. In the opener of a three-day, two-game, same-opponent...
NBA
ABC News

Dallas Mavericks' Isaiah Thomas enters NBA's health and safety protocols

After one game with the Dallas Mavericks, former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Thursday. Thomas was signed to a 10-day hardship deal on Wednesday to replace Brandon Knight, another hardship-deal addition who entered the league's protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. Thomas, whose...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Theo Pinson
Person
Alvin Gentry
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Jalen Brunson
kingsherald.com

Mavericks 112, Kings 96: Good riddance, 2021

Happy New Year's Eve! For the 15th year in a row, Kings fans everywhere are looking forward to the dawn of a new year as it marks just another step closer to the promised land. After all, the number of years a franchise can suffer this horribly is finite, right? RIGHT?! Standing in the Kings' way of this new dawn was the damaged Dallas Mavericks, looking for revenge after Chimezie Metu ripped their hearts out on Wednesday night. Today's matchup presented an opportunity for the Kings to either close out this weird year on a high note, or wrap it up with a lame bow and send us all out with ample motivation to drink during our New Year's Eve festivities. For the last time of this wack year, let's see how they did:
NBA
mavs.com

Mavericks’ huge third quarter bids adieu to 2021 with blowout of Kings, 112-96

The Sacramento Kings have a reputation for their third-quarter collapses. Before the New Year’s Eve match with the Mavericks, Kings’ coach Alvin Gentry said: “The third quarter thing is still something that is very bothersome. I looked at the last four or five games we had and I wish I had an answer for it.”
NBA
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis (rest) doubtful for Mavericks on Sunday

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porzingis is set to rest to close out the week. The expected absence is likely in accordance with the return of Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It'd be Kleber who likely steps in for Porzingis in the starting five.
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings drop the ball on New Year’s Eve in 112-96 loss to Dallas

The Sacramento Kings fell in disappointing fashion in their New Year’s Eve matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, losing 112-96. Another third quarter meltdown led to the demise of Sacramento, to the chagrin of the entire Kingdom. Friday’s contest was that of extreme parody to the first half of Wednesday...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kp
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

495K+
Followers
124K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy