Predictably, Kirk Cousins has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins is among the most well-known NFL players to not get vaccinated; another of those, Carson Wentz, landed on the reserve/Covid-19 list earlier this week. There’s a possibility he’ll be able to play against the Raiders this weekend thanks to the NFL amending its rules to require asymptomatic players sit out only 5 days instead of 10.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO