Golden Knights' Adam Brooks: Scores game-winner Friday

Patrick (undisclosed) might be ready to play in Friday's clash with the Ducks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Patrick -- who has been sidelined since Oct. 22 versus the Oilers -- has been a full practice participant since before the extended Christmas break and seems to be trending in the right direction. If he does get back into the lineup, the Winnipeg native will likely start out in a bottom-six role but could challenge for more responsibilities, including the power play, once he gets his legs under him.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO