NHL

Golden Knights' Adam Brooks: Scores game-winner Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Brooks scored his second goal of the season in Friday's 3-1 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Las Vegas Herald

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty undergoes wrist surgery

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty underwent wrist surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team announced Thursday. The 33-year-old Pacioretty played 17-plus minutes during Tuesday 6-3 road win over the Los Angeles Kings. Earlier this season, Pacioretty missed nearly six weeks due to a fractured foot. Pacioretty has 12...
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Golden Knights host Ducks with division lead on line

First place in the Pacific Division to end the calendar year will be on the line on when the surprising Anaheim Ducks face the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year's Eve matinee in Las Vegas on Friday. Vegas, which has won six of its last seven games and nine...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Could suit up Friday

Patrick (undisclosed) might be ready to play in Friday's clash with the Ducks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Patrick -- who has been sidelined since Oct. 22 versus the Oilers -- has been a full practice participant since before the extended Christmas break and seems to be trending in the right direction. If he does get back into the lineup, the Winnipeg native will likely start out in a bottom-six role but could challenge for more responsibilities, including the power play, once he gets his legs under him.
NHL
#The Golden Knights#Golden Knights#Ducks
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Heads to Henderson

The Golden Knights reassigned Miromanov to AHL Henderson on Friday. Miromanov has bounced between the AHL and NHL all season, so he'll likely find himself back with the Golden Knights in the near future. The winger has one assist in four games with Las Vegas.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: On active roster

Thompson was recalled from the taxi squad to the active roster Friday, per CBS Sports. Thompson served as the backup behind Laurent Brossoit in Friday's win over Anaheim. The 24-year-old will likely head back to the taxi squad Saturday.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Still sidelined

Lehner (lower body) will miss a third straight contest Friday against Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Laurent Brossoit will presumably continue to operate as Vegas' No. 1 netminder as long as Lehner is sidelined. Another update on Lehner's status should surface prior to Sunday's matchup with Winnipeg.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Brayden McNabb, Golden Knights end game, 2021 with fireworks

Brayden McNabb didn’t have to follow through on his heavy hit late in the third period with Friday’s New Year’s Eve matinee already decided in the Golden Knights’ favor. The defenseman chose violence. McNabb blasted Anaheim’s Sam Carrick along the wall as he’s done to a...
NHL
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights cruise past Ducks in first game since Pacioretty surgery

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights got their 10th win in the past 12 games with a 3-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Nicolas Roy, Adam Brooks and Mattias Janmark scored for the Golden Knights (22-12-0) in their first game without Max Pacioretty since he had wrist surgery Thursday; he is out indefinitely. The forward, who has scored 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 16 games, missed 17 games from Oct. 14-Nov. 24 with a broken foot.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Logs helper in win

Hutton produced an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks. Hutton set up Nicolas Roy for the Golden Knights' opening tally at 11:15 of the first period. The 28-year-old Hutton remained in the lineup Friday as Nicolas Hague didn't dress for the contest. Hutton has two helpers in his last two games and he's at five assists, 21 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 15 appearances overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 Winter Classic: Wild vs. Blues live updates, scores, and highlights as NHL outdoor game returns

The temperature may be freezing cold, but the St. Louis Blues offense has been hot at the 2022 Winter Classic. The Blues registered five goals in the second period thanks to Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, and Torey Krug and own a 6-2 lead. Kyrou has already registered four points on the night and it marks the first time that an NHL player has recorded a four-point outing in an outdoor game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Suffers lower-body injury

Talbot suffered a lower-body injury Saturday versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. He allowed six goals on 28 shots in two periods before he was replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen. It was fair to assume Talbot's exit from the contest was due to performance, but Russo's report suggests...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Gameday #34: Last Game of the Year; Lines, Notes vs Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights have a bit of an early game Friday as they take on the Anaheim Ducks for their third meeting of the season. The game will be home and will start relatively early at noon which is something Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is a fan of.
NHL
CBS Denver

Nuggets Home Game Against Golden State Postponed, Head Coach Malone In COVID Protocol

DENVER (CBS4) – The NBA has postponed the Nuggets home game against the Golden State Warriors set for Thursday night due to COVID outbreaks on both teams. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) The Nuggets were not able to field the league-minimum eight players to start the game through a combination of COVID cases and injuries. The Nuggets would have played without head coach Michael Malone, who has entered COVID protocol. Six other coaches in the league are also unavailable due to COVID cases. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Around the league, a total of 120 players and an untold number of team staff members are on the sidelines due to COVID outbreaks.  
NBA

