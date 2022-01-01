ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

The first New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square didn’t include a ball drop, but something more dangerous

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25hdYZ_0daDsbCw00

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the ways we could be celebrating the coming New Year, a significant percentage of Americans will be looking to the sky over New York City — either in person, or via their TVs — to watch a great big ball descend from one seemingly arbitrary spot above Times Square to another seemingly arbitrary (albeit lower-altitude) spot above Times Square.

It is, admittedly, a very shiny ball. It’s covered in thousands of crystal panels, and illuminated by even more LED lights. But at the end of the day (or year, in this case), it’s still just a ball, isn’t it?

Why are we looking at a ball again?

What does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ mean?

As random as it might appear, this particular tradition traces its origins back hundreds of years. Some of the first “time balls,” as they’re known, were placed above buildings in England in the early half of the 19th Century. These balls would be lowered at a precise time — usually 1 p.m. — in order to help nearby ship captains accurately set their marine chronometers, or inform locals of the time of day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qg6Mx_0daDsbCw00
The time ball on the roof of Royal Observatory, Greenwich, is still in operation today. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

One of the earliest “time balls,” installed 1833 over an observatory at southeast London’s Royal Observatory, Greenwich , is even cited as the inspiration (at least in part) for the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, according to the Times Square District Management Association.

“The tradition [of time balls] is carried on today in places like the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, where a time-ball descends from a flagpole at noon each day — and of course, once a year in Times Square, where it marks the stroke of midnight not for a few ships’ captains, but for over one billion people watching worldwide,” reads the association’s official website.

Still, this doesn’t quite explain why Times Square — a district not easily visible to passing ship captains — chose to drop a time ball instead of something a little more extravagant.

Perhaps not surprisingly, a time ball wasn’t the first choice. Fireworks were.

The first New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square was organized by The New York Times in 1904, to coincide with the official opening of the newspaper’s new headquarters. (The area was previously known as Longacre Square, before the Times moved in and lobbied to rename it.) A huge fireworks display was part of the festivities until 1907, when the practice was banned by the city. For that year’s celebration, an illuminated time ball was chosen as a suitable replacement by New York Times owner Adolph Ochs, according to the Times Square association.

NYE hockey pushes fundraiser past $100K in honor of a Glens Falls hero

Nearly early every year since (with the exception of a few during WWII, when the ball drop was paused to comply with wartime blackout policies), Times Square’s revelers have looked forward to having a ball on New Year’s Eve.

Of course, those seeking something a bit less ball-ish can always watch other objects drop from the sky on New Year’s. The city of Mobile, Alabama, for instance, hosts a yearly MoonPie drop (for real), and folks in Mount Olive, North Carolina, can watch a big pickle slowly descend from a height. Anyone interested can catch both events online, too.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022

NEW YORK — New York City’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square comes Friday night just as the year prior began, with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future. New York revived its annual, iconic New Year’s Eve celebration after foregoing a public event last year. However, the city decided earlier this week […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Greenwich, NY
Government
City
Alabama, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolph Ochs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Washington Dc#Time Ball#Ball Drop#Nexstar#Americans
NEWS10 ABC

1/1/22: New Year, Slightly New Weather Pattern

- It was a mild start to 2022, however, many were left with very murky conditions with another day of mostly cloudy skies, patchy drizzle, and fog. The flow of the ocean is to thank for that and we will remain relatively mild through the night tonight, but we will be increasing the chances for showers and periods of steadier rain through the night.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, December 31

Jill Szwed's weather report has New Year's Eve being pretty mild as tempatures will be in the 40's. Today's five things to know feature's a Fatal fire in Mechanicville, Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles, and Powerball jackpot now $483 million.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New year, new laws in New York State

A new year means new laws. In New York, local governments had until the end of the year to decide if they wanted to opt-out of having marijuana dispensaries, minimum wage increases go into effect as well as stricter rules on solitary confinement.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy