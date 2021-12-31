Kill Rock Stars shares Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)

Given the undeniable commercial success of “good 4 u,” it’s already easy to forget what a shock the song was when it arrived. On the heels of her make-or-break debut album, Olivia Rodrigo hadn’t released another breakup ballad, like runaway hit “drivers license” and follow-up “deja vu,” for the third single. She hadn’t even stuck to the spare pop palette that made both her previous songs, particularly “drivers license,” so widely popular. No, she released a rock song — and a confident, angsty one, with shredded guitars and a shouted chorus. “We may someday look back on it as the symbol of [rock]’s early ’20s mainstream resurgence,” Stereogum wrote in a review of SOUR. Days later, the song debuted at No. 1, before spending 11 more weeks at No. 2, tying the record for most weeks in the runner-up spot. It ends the year as Rodrigo’s most popular song, above even “drivers license,” never mind the most popular rock song of 2021. After critics and musicians alike, often among those most invested in the genre, had spent the past decade checking rock for a commercial pulse, in “good 4 u,” the genre hadn’t just been resuscitated — it was up and walking around, no signs of atrophy.

