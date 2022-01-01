ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Gate City

On This Day: 31 December 1907

The first Times Square Ball Drop took place at midnight. (Dec. 31)
Daily Gate City

AP Top Stories December 29 P

Here's the latest for Wednesday, December 29th: Head of WHO worried about a "tsunami" of virus cases; Sit-in ends near Green Zone in Bagdad; US COVID-19 cases soar; albino puma cub found in the wild in Colombia taken into conservation. (Dec. 29)
Daily Gate City

Belgium in U-turn on cinema and theater closures

Belgium reversed some of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. The move was a victory for the culture sector, which said it was being unfairly targeted by the rules. (Dec. 30)
LiveScience

10 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year's New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That's because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. "I've never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
TIME

3 Myths About Pearl Harbor, According to a Military Historian

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, killing some 2,400 American servicemen and leading the U.S. to enter World War II. And 80 years later, myths and misunderstandings persist about what President Franklin Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy.”
Fareeha Arshad

The ‘First’ Women of Ancient Times: Enheduanna (first author), Dibutades (first portraitist), Hypatia (first scholar)

The history that we know today was made from women, by women, and because of women — nobody can deny that. History bears witness to the fact that most often, behind every hero in history, there was an equally brave mother or a super supportive wife. Instead of talking about such super-women from the past, we often dwell on the achievements of the men of our societies.
Fareeha Arshad

Discoveries by Christopher Columbus, Vasco da Gama, Hernán Cortés, Henry Hudson

The arrival of Christopher Columbus to America, 1492Wikimedia Commons. Christopher Columbus first reached America in 1498. A year after Vasco da Gama discovered India, Columbus set out to find another distant, foreign island in May of 1498. On discovering the Paria Peninsula of Venezuela on the 5th of August 1498, Columbus became the first European ever to reach the American mainland.
Daily Gate City

AP photographers reflect on major 2021 stories

Associated Press photographers describe their experiences during a year marked by the pandemic, the impact of climate change, immigration, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the attack on the US Capitol. (Dec. 30)
BBC

Best images of 2021 and how dem take relate to iconic art?

Poet and art historian Kelly Grovier pick di most startling fotos from dis year - including image of a girl wey look out from her room wey dem bomb for Gaza and di US Capitol riot - and compare dem wit iconic artworks. Metallic boy, Indonesia, 2021. One eight-year-old boy...
TheConversationAU

The messy history of our modern, Western calendar

For something that’s meant to lend order to our lives, the modern Western calendar has a messy history. The mess, in part, comes about because of the difficulty of co-ordinating the orbits of celestial bodies with the cycles of day and night, and the passage of the seasons. The year measured by the earth’s orbit around the sun is roughly an unruly 365.2422 days. The moon is likewise not a fan of whole numbers. In the space of a year, there are around 12.3683 lunar months. Societies have traditionally tried to make sure that the same seasons lined up...
Daily Gate City

Today in History for December 29th

Highlights of this day in history: Noblemen in Russia kill Gregory Rasputin; Wounded Knee massacre takes place; Texas joins as the 28th state; Dissident playwright Vaclav Havel elected president of Czechoslovakia; First YMCA opens in Boston. (Dec. 29)
Daily Gate City

Today in History for December 31st

Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison demonstrates light bulb; The United States winds down the Marshall Plan; Actor Anthony Hopkins, composer Jule Styne and musician Donna Summer are born. (Dec. 31)
Daily Gate City

Today in History for January 1st

Highlights of Today in History: Fidel Castro seizes power in Cuba; Abraham Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation; Ellis Island opens; Hank Williams Senior dies. (Jan. 1)
