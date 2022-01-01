ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
TravelNoire

Inside St. Augustine: The Birthplace Of African American History

St. Augustine is considered the “Birthplace of African American History.”. While the Florida city is known for both its Spanish and British history, historians say African Americans played a significant role that shouldn’t be ignored. According to historians, Africans were among the first to explore Florida in the...
POLITICS
wfxl.com

SC Theologian: To dismiss Jesus as a historical figure is to dismiss history

For many, Christmas is a time for plenty of gifts. The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales to hit nearly $859 billion dollars, shattering previous records. For others, along with the gifts, Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Christ. So was his birthday really on December 25th?
RELIGION
ARTnews

Smithsonian Closes Four Museums Due to Covid, Robert E. Lee Time Capsule Opened, and More: Morning Links for December

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COVID CLOSURES CONTINUE. The Smithsonian said that it will shutter four of its museums through January 2—the National Museum of African Art, the National Museum of Asian Art, the National Postal Museum, and the Anacostia Community Museum, all in Washington, D.C.—because staffers are quarantining with the coronavirus, the Washington Post reports. The move is aimed at allowing it to continue to operate its other institutions. The news comes amid shutdowns of some museums in Europe, and the Cincinnati Art Museum’s announcement that it will close for more than a week in early January to allow staffers to have a break so that they...
MUSEUMS
Daily Gate City

AP photographers reflect on major 2021 stories

Associated Press photographers describe their experiences during a year marked by the pandemic, the impact of climate change, immigration, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the attack on the US Capitol. (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
PHOTOGRAPHY
atlanticcitynews.net

The story of Russia's giant rock portraits of Soviet leaders

How Bashkiria became home to the so-called "Communist answer" to America's Mount Rushmore and what happened to a sculpture of Stalin on the Trans-Siberian Railway. We do not know exactly how many portraits of Soviet leaders were carved or depicted on rocks because with time many of them fell into neglect or were destroyed. But you can still see some colossal sculptures that have remained intact.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

MOMENTS WITH THE MINISTER: Remembering a giant among us

We lost some giants this year. Charlie Watts, Olympia Dukakis, Cicely Tyson, Colin Powell, Sarah Weddington, Don Everly, Eric Carle, Hank Aaron, Hal Holbrook, Tommy LaSorda, DMX, Ed Asner, Nanci Griffith, E. O. Wilson, Harry Reid, John Madden and so many others. There were even giant Sequoias that succumbed to fires after surviving hundreds of them over thousands of years. For me, the one who stood with the greatest stature was only 5’4” tall, from a family with meager means, and was not considered accepted in his own community because of his race.
RELIGION
Fareeha Arshad

Unheard Stories About Prominent Historic Figures: Albert Einstein, Theodore Roosevelt, Robert Louis Stevenson

I am a scientist who has a fetish for history. I feel there is an allure to this field — the more you study, the less you can keep yourself from uncovering more. The most exciting aspect is when you realize that something from history is not as you thought it would be, and your notion about that place, idea or person could have been wrong all along. Let’s look at some such facts on prominent figures from history about whom we thought we knew everything.
Indiana Gazette

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Dec. 18, the 352nd day of 2021. There are 13 days left in the year. On Dec. 18, 2019, the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump on two charges, sending his case to the Senate for trial; the articles of impeachment accused him of abusing the power of the presidency to investigate rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and then obstructing Congress’ investigation. The trial would end in acquittal by the Senate.
AMERICAS
Daily Gate City

Today in History for December 29th

Highlights of this day in history: Noblemen in Russia kill Gregory Rasputin; Wounded Knee massacre takes place; Texas joins as the 28th state; Dissident playwright Vaclav Havel elected president of Czechoslovakia; First YMCA opens in Boston. (Dec. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
INSTAGRAM
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Today in History

Today is Monday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2021. There are four days left in the year. On Dec. 27, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On this date:. In 1831,...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

