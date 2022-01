Cops in the World's Play Ground say a suspect who was wanted in connection to two shootings has been arrested and one of the people who was wounded is currently being sought. Officials say 25-year-old Marcus Seda was arrested in the 1100 block of Arctic Avenue on Tuesday. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO