Business

Arkhouse Partners nominates directors to Preferred Apartment Communities board -sources

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (Reuters) - Investment firm Arkhouse Partners is seeking to take control of real estate investment company Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)' board and nominated five directors, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Arkhouse is aiming to oust the majority of Preferred Apartment Communities'...

www.investing.com

Cheddar News

Douglas Elliman Goes Public After Spinoff of Tobacco Biz Vector Group

Howard Lorber, chairman, president, and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., and Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the real estate brokerage company's recent IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its tobacco subsidiary Vector Group. "There are many investors that cannot buy tobacco because of their mandates," said Lorber. "And therefore splitting off Douglas Elliman the real estate, and there's a lot of people looking for real estate investments, so they'll be able to buy Douglas Elliman, and those that want tobacco can buy Vector alone." The pair also discuss the future of New York real estate and the auxiliary business the property broker sees as growth prospects.
BUSINESS
incomeinvestors.com

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.: High-Dividend REIT Up 144% YOY

After a disastrous 2020, in which real estate investment trusts (REITs) were hammered by COVID-19, 2021 saw many REITs come charging back. One of the top-performing REITs has been, without question, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Preferred Apartment Communities stock has been on fire, and by all accounts, the company is poised to increase its quarterly dividend again. There are no guarantees, of course, but everything is pointing in that direction.
ATLANTA, GA
Lockhaven Express

Alexander appointed to Woodlands Bank Board of Directors

WILLIAMSPORT — Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Financial Services Company is pleased to welcome Jay B. Alexander to their Boards of Directors. Alexander will be joining the Boards of Directors on Jan. 1, 2022. Alexander was born and raised in Lycoming County and currently resides in Montoursville. After his graduation...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
sgbonline.com

Skechers Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

The company also announced that four current members—Jeffrey Greenberg, Geyer Kosinski, Richard Rappaport, and Tom Walsh—have resigned from the Board, bringing the total number of directors to seven. The resignations were not the result of any disagreement with the company or any of its affiliates on any matter relating to the company’s operations, strategy, policies, or practices.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Tracey Newell joins Druva Board of Directors

Druva announced the appointment of Tracey Newell to the company’s board of directors. Newell brings more than 20 years of sales and marketing leadership experience to Druva, and will support the company as it prioritizes expanding routes to market and capturing the rapidly growing data protection market. “Tracey’s impressive...
BUSINESS
The Press

BIOATLA APPOINTS EDWARD L. WILLIAMS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAtla, Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced that Edward L. (Eddie) Williams has been appointed to the BioAtla Board of Directors and has agreed to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. Mr. Williams has extensive executive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and as a member of the board of directors of a biotechnology company in late-stage clinical development. Jay M. Short, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Eddie's career of demonstrated success and knowledge in growing biopharmaceutical businesses complements the notable skills and experience of our current directors, and thereby makes an especially valuable contribution to our board's capabilities as BioAtla advances into late-stage clinical trials and develops commercialization plans and strategies."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO TRUSTEES TO THE BOARD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark and TORONTO, Jan. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) is pleased to announce that, effective today, Daniel Oberste and Teresa Neto have each been appointed to the board of trustees of the REIT (the "Board") to serve as a trustee until the next annual general meeting of unitholders of the REIT or until a successor is appointed.
REAL ESTATE
WausauPilot

Builders association names new board of directors

WAUSAU — The Wausau Area Builders Association has announced the appointment of the 2022 board members whose terms will begin on Jan. 1, 2022. •President – Kyle VanOrder, Woodstock Flooring and Design Center. •Vice President – Ashley Dupuis-Bohman, Intercity State Bank. •Past President – Alex Forer, Larry...
WAUSAU, WI
