Atlanta (WBAP/KLIF) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back, and successful NFL coach Dan Reeves has died. Reeves family announced he died peacefully early Saturday morning of complications from a long illness. He was 77 years old. Reeves played eight season for the Cowboys, and was part of the team that won Super Bowl VI in 1971. He then became a Cowboys’ assistant coach, going to three more Super Bowls during that time; winning one of them. Reeves then went on to become a head coach for the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, going to three more Super Bowls as coach of the Broncos. Reeves was twice recognized as AP NFL Coach of the Year: in 1993 with the Giants, and in 1998 with the Falcons.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO