Pedestrian hit by vehicle at NW 23rd and Portland
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at Northwest 23rd and Portland around 6:30 Friday evening.
Authorities are investigating the crash. Avoid the area, if possible.
