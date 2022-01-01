ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at NW 23rd and Portland

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at Northwest 23rd and Portland around 6:30 Friday evening.

Authorities are investigating the crash. Avoid the area, if possible.

We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

