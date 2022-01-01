ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannington hosts annual New Year’s Eve celebrations with pepperoni roll drop

By Allen Clayton
 1 day ago

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The town of Mannington hosted its third annual New Year’s Eve Pepperoni Roll Drop in the middle of downtown with lots of community festivities.

There were fire pits, heaters, live music, vendors including breweries and wineries for attendees to enjoy. Organizers said the idea was to create something unique to the area and allow others to enjoy some festive fun in downtown Mannington, ringing in the new year with family and friends.

“The first year was electric, which I didn’t know if this was going to work. So, we didn’t even advertise until like two weeks before. And there was about 600 to 700 people that came. Then the second year, of course COVID kind of shut all the festivities down, but I still did it. And I just took my little sound system out of my art gallery there and we played Country Roads and dropped it with only 50 or 60 people there all spread out six feet apart,” said Ben Kolb, local artist of the pepperoni roll drop.

Officials said that if you want to attend Mannington’s New Year’s Eve Pepperoni Roll Drop that there are plenty of places nearby for lodging.

