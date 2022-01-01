ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japan’s emperor prays for pandemic dead in New Year message

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJT20_0daDlzbz00
1 of 2

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito offered prayers for those who died during the pandemic, taking to video for the second straight year for his New Year’s greeting on Saturday, having canceled public palace gatherings to curb coronavirus infections.

Sitting before a bonsai tree with his wife Masako, Naruhito praised and thanked doctors and other health care workers, and expressed concern for countries lacking access to vaccines and adequate hospital systems.

“By treasuring more than ever the connections among people, sharing our pain and supporting each other, I hope from the bottom of my heart that we will overcome these hard times,” he said.

Japan has recorded more than 18,000 COVID-19-related deaths, but the pace of deaths has fallen in recent months. Naruhito also voiced worries about the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Before the pandemic, the imperial palace in central Tokyo would open at the start of each year to cheering, flag-waving crowds.

The emperor does not have political power but he carries symbolic significance for Japan and is fairly popular. Naruhito’s father abdicated in 2019. Hirohito, the wartime emperor, was Naruhito’s grandfather.

More recently, the imperial couple’s niece Mako made headlines after marrying her college sweetheart and moving to New York, skipping fancy wedding fanfare. Some disapprove of her spouse, Kei Komuro, who has a job at a law firm and is trying to pass his bar exam in the U.S., primarily because of his mother’s past financial disputes.

Naruhito in his speech noted the 10th anniversary of the tsunami, earthquake and nuclear disaster in northeastern Japan. The Tokyo Olympic Games, delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic, were one bright spot of “courage and hope,” he added.

Masako, a commoner and Harvard graduate, offered prayers at the end of Saturday’s six-minute video.

“May this year be a gentle and fruitful year for us all,” she said, before they both bowed.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 5

Related
Idaho8.com

Japan hangs 3 death row inmates in first executions since 2019

Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and neighbors in 2004,...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naruhito
Person
Hirohito
thecut.com

Princess Mako’s Revolution

Should we be actively enjoying life or just settle for enduring it? In Japan, there is an uncomplicated answer to this question that has both long defined and preserved the nation: gaman. Gaman is the art of perseverance — to be patient in the face of conflict, difficulties, and otherwise unexpected situations, in order to maintain social unity and harmony. Simply put, life must be endured.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Pandemic#Earthquake#Ap#Harvard
americanmilitarynews.com

2021: Coups, concentration camps, and creeping conflicts in Asia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The year 2021 opened and closed under the cloud of COVID-19, with countries in Southeast Asia experiencing more serious outbreaks after largely avoiding widespread infections and deaths during the first year of the pandemic. Populations across...
CHINA
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Massive New Bird Flu Outbreak Could Be 2022’s Deadly Pandemic

Israel’s National Security Council has assumed control of a massive bird flu outbreak in the Galilee, which scientists warn could become a “mass disaster” for humans. Over half a billion migrating birds pass through the area every year, heading for warm African winters or balmy European summers, making this a catastrophic location for a major bird flu outbreak—right at the nexus of global avian travel.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Philippines on alert as COVID-19 infections hit 2-month high

MANILA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Philippine officials on Friday warned against a rise in COVID-19 cases over the New Year period as infections in the Southeast Asian country hit a two-month high, amid concerns that the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus could spread. The health ministry recorded 2,961...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

702K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy