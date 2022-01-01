Auburn family finds affordable housing after story told on CBS13
AUBURN ((WGME)) -- A family with two kids in auburn were about to lose their home after their landlord sold it to an out-of-state buyer. After reaching out to more...wgme.com
AUBURN ((WGME)) -- A family with two kids in auburn were about to lose their home after their landlord sold it to an out-of-state buyer. After reaching out to more...wgme.com
Just goes to show you it's who you know I reached out to news services in the middle of the summer. my family was going through the same thing only were were homeless due to landlord divorce. a laughed at my story it's great that she has friends that are in the news community that have to help her out
Comments / 7