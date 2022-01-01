ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Michigan-Georgia: Briggs' quarterly analysis

By By DAVID BRIGGS / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwcw3_0daDlSg800

David Briggs is at Hard Rock Stadium for Michigan’s playoff showdown against Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Here are his quarter-by-quarter thoughts as the actions unfolds:

FINAL SCORE

Georgia 34, Michigan 11

THIRD QUARTER

■ When it rains, it pours. Two more Michigan turnovers — a second interception by McNamara and a fumble by Blake Corum — all but hammer the nail into the coffin.

■ Can’t say I saw this coming. I thought this was a toss-up of two sledgehammer programs. But it turns out we put a little (OK, a lot) too much stock in two games — Michigan’s beatdown of Ohio State and Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game, the former of which seemed to validate the Wolverines as a legit national contender, the latter of which seemed to shatter the Bulldogs’ veneer of invincibility.

I should have paid more heed to how bad of a matchup this was for Michigan, given that its barreling run game — the one that overpowered a suspect Ohio State defense — plays right into Georgia’s strength. Simply, the Dawgs are too big, too strong, too fast, superior in every way.

Georgia 27, Michigan 3

SECOND QUARTER

■ Michigan stops the bleeding ... if you call being down 17-0 stopping the bleeding. But the Wolverines hold Georgia to a 44-yard field goal, keeping at least a flicker of hope alight.

■ Finally, Michigan gets a hit in the passing game, with McNamara tossing a beautiful 42-yard pass to Roman Wilson at the Georgia 19. But McNamara is sacked on the next play, underscoring just how difficult it will be to sustain anything against the Dawgs defense. The Wolverines settle for a field goal.

■ Welp. This doesn’t seem fair. Bennett hits James Cook in stride for 53 yards. Georgia is attacking Michigan every which way. Horizontally. Downfield. Running it right at ‘em. Michigan has no answers, though it could be worse. The Wolverines hold the Dawgs to another field goal.

■ And ... Michigan answers with a three-and-out. Yikes.

■ And ... double yikes. This is what worse looks like. Bennett lofts a 57-yard TD to Jermaine Burton.

■ Georgia is outgaining Michigan 330-101. Total domination. Enjoy your New Year’s Eve parties, everyone.

Georgia 27, Michigan 3

FIRST QUARTER

■ Props to Wolverines fans. It isn’t hard to tell which school is playing its biggest game in a generation. The place feels like Michigan Stadium South, with some 70 percent of the fans in maize and blue. Electric scene.

■ And then ... silence. Georgia sure knows how to spoil a party, going 80 yards in seven plays on its opening touchdown drive. Where’s the Michigan defense? The Wolverines look scattered and completely out of sorts.

■ Love Michigan going for it on fourth-and-4 at the 41, but, man that’s a huge swing. Cade McNamara had tight end Erick All and just missed him.

■ Again, where’s the Michigan D? Georgia goes 59 yards in six plays for another TD, this one coming on a halfback pass. The Bulldogs are having their way with Michigan in every way, on the ground — no question who’s winning the line of scrimmage — and through the air. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is 8 for 8 for 93 yards. Looks like it’s going to be a LONG night for Michigan.

Georgia 14, Michigan 0

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Live Updates: No. 3 Georgia 27 - No. 2 Michigan 3 -- 4th Quarter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It's not Saturday in Athens but the Georgia Bulldogs are in action today. It's actually Friday in South Florida where No. 3 UGA will take on No. 2 Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl. It's the College Football Playoff semifinal and the winner gets a shot at the National Championship on January 10 in Indianapolis, Ind.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Red and Black

Michigan faces to know ahead of matchup with Georgia

No. 3 Georgia is set to face No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl, one of the College Football Playoff’s semifinal games for the 2021-22 season. Ahead of the game, here are some Michigan players to know. Aiden Hutchinson, defensive end, #97. Hutchinson is one of Michigan’s best players,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
AthlonSports.com

Orange Bowl Prediction and Preview: Michigan vs. Georgia

The semifinal round of the 2021-22 College Football Playoff concludes with Michigan meeting Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday night in Miami. The Wolverines are making their first trek to the playoff, while the Bulldogs are back in the postseason for the second time under coach Kirby Smart. The winner of this matchup is set to take on Alabama or Cincinnati in the national championship game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Stadium#Ohio State#American Football#Sec#Wolverines
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Where Omicron is Spreading Fast

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the U.S., and Michigan is no exception. In fact, Michigan broke a new coronavirus record this week, with the state health department reporting a two-day total of 25,858 confirmed cases earlier this week. Much of the transmission is driven by the highly contagious...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Notre Dame's collapse against Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl earns Marcus Freeman criticism in debut

Notre Dame entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., in a unique position with new coach Marcus Freeman taking over for Brian Kelly on a full-time basis. Rarely does a newly hired head coach make his debut in such a prestigious, high-stakes game, but Freeman did so with the No. 5 Fighting Irish taking on a difficult opponent in No. 9 Oklahoma State. And like usual, the Irish flopped on the big stage as their first win in a New Year's Six or equivalent bowl game since 1993 eluded them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Caleb Williams Addresses His Future At Oklahoma After Bowl Win

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had a strong performance in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Wednesday night. Now, the world waits to see if it will be his last game in crimson and cream. Williams’ future has been a point of speculation since head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world and left for USC one month ago.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy