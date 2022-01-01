Michigan-Georgia: Briggs' quarterly analysis

David Briggs is at Hard Rock Stadium for Michigan’s playoff showdown against Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Here are his quarter-by-quarter thoughts as the actions unfolds:

FINAL SCORE

Georgia 34, Michigan 11

THIRD QUARTER

■ When it rains, it pours. Two more Michigan turnovers — a second interception by McNamara and a fumble by Blake Corum — all but hammer the nail into the coffin.

■ Can’t say I saw this coming. I thought this was a toss-up of two sledgehammer programs. But it turns out we put a little (OK, a lot) too much stock in two games — Michigan’s beatdown of Ohio State and Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game, the former of which seemed to validate the Wolverines as a legit national contender, the latter of which seemed to shatter the Bulldogs’ veneer of invincibility.

I should have paid more heed to how bad of a matchup this was for Michigan, given that its barreling run game — the one that overpowered a suspect Ohio State defense — plays right into Georgia’s strength. Simply, the Dawgs are too big, too strong, too fast, superior in every way.

Georgia 27, Michigan 3

SECOND QUARTER

■ Michigan stops the bleeding ... if you call being down 17-0 stopping the bleeding. But the Wolverines hold Georgia to a 44-yard field goal, keeping at least a flicker of hope alight.

■ Finally, Michigan gets a hit in the passing game, with McNamara tossing a beautiful 42-yard pass to Roman Wilson at the Georgia 19. But McNamara is sacked on the next play, underscoring just how difficult it will be to sustain anything against the Dawgs defense. The Wolverines settle for a field goal.

■ Welp. This doesn’t seem fair. Bennett hits James Cook in stride for 53 yards. Georgia is attacking Michigan every which way. Horizontally. Downfield. Running it right at ‘em. Michigan has no answers, though it could be worse. The Wolverines hold the Dawgs to another field goal.

■ And ... Michigan answers with a three-and-out. Yikes.

■ And ... double yikes. This is what worse looks like. Bennett lofts a 57-yard TD to Jermaine Burton.

■ Georgia is outgaining Michigan 330-101. Total domination. Enjoy your New Year’s Eve parties, everyone.

Georgia 27, Michigan 3

FIRST QUARTER

■ Props to Wolverines fans. It isn’t hard to tell which school is playing its biggest game in a generation. The place feels like Michigan Stadium South, with some 70 percent of the fans in maize and blue. Electric scene.

■ And then ... silence. Georgia sure knows how to spoil a party, going 80 yards in seven plays on its opening touchdown drive. Where’s the Michigan defense? The Wolverines look scattered and completely out of sorts.

■ Love Michigan going for it on fourth-and-4 at the 41, but, man that’s a huge swing. Cade McNamara had tight end Erick All and just missed him.

■ Again, where’s the Michigan D? Georgia goes 59 yards in six plays for another TD, this one coming on a halfback pass. The Bulldogs are having their way with Michigan in every way, on the ground — no question who’s winning the line of scrimmage — and through the air. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is 8 for 8 for 93 yards. Looks like it’s going to be a LONG night for Michigan.

Georgia 14, Michigan 0