ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barryton, MI

Teen rear-ended, seriously injured while riding dirt bike near Barryton

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeA8q_0daDkNlC00

BARRYTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old is in the hospital with serious injures after he was hit while riding a dirt bike near Barryton Friday evening.

Around 5 p.m., deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department were sent to 20 Mile Road, west of 45th Avenue, for a crash involving a van and dirt bike.

Responding deputies report that a van, driven by a 72-year-old woman from Barryton, was traveling westbound on 20 Mile Road and rear-ended a dirt bike driven by a 16-year-old boy from Barryton.

The teen was taken to a Big Rapids hospital before being transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries, the sheriffs office said.

The woman was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

Driver crashes after passing vehicle, MDOT plow in SW MI

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver is in the hospital after passing two vehicles and crashing. The crash happened on US-12 near Burke Road in St. Joseph County’s Mottville Township, about 3 miles west of White Pigeon. Witnesses told Michigan State Police the driver was heading east on US-12 when he passed another driver […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Three people hurt after crash northwest of Ionia

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash Friday night northwest of Ionia. The crash happened at the intersection of Bellamy Road and Dildine Road around 6 p.m. Michigan State Police say a 23-year-old from Belding was driving a Chevy pickup truck north on Bellamy Road and ran a […]
IONIA, MI
WOOD TV8

One dead after head-on crash near Kalamazoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead after a crash near Kalamazoo. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Sprinkle Road just north of E. Michigan Avenue Saturday. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles crashed head-on. A 27-year-old Kalamazoo resident driving north on Sprinkle Road died at the crash site. In […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Barryton, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WOOD TV8

2 wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded Friday following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America, sending New Year’s Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown, authorities said. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting that happened about 4:30 p.m. on […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bike#Weather#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy