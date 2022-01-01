Father remembers 8-year-old son killed in suspected DUI crash near Dinuba

The Christmas Tree is still in place, but the holiday spirit is gone for Jose Aparicio and his family.

"There are no words for it, there are no words for it," Jose said. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody."

His young son, Jonathan Aparicio died on Thursday after a crash just north of Dinuba.

The CHP says around 4:30 am, Jose's ex-wife, 28-year-old Sabrina Elizondo, was driving under the influence of alcohol with her son in the car when she blew past the stop sign at the intersection of Floral and Porter.

The Honda Accord slammed into a large power pole, killing Johnny.

Authorities say he was in the backseat, but they are unsure if he was in a car seat.

When Aparicio heard the news, he drove four hours from his job in Santa Rosa and he says Adventist health in Reedley was able to keep Johnny here so that he can see his son one last time.

"Luckily, they waited for me," Jose said. "It was a four-and-a-half-hour drive to go, so you can only imagine how bad it was, how long it was."

On Friday, his family including his girlfriend, remembered Johnny as a happy, friendly little boy.

"Always singing, always dancing, everywhere we went," Jose said. "Anywhere we traveled, he made friends."

Authorities arrested Johnny's mother before she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

She is expected to face felony DUI charges.

Now, Johnny's father says he is sharing his heartache in hopes others won't make a deadly decision this New Year's Eve.

"Have fun, but don't drink and drive," he said. "There are consequences to that. Unfortunately, we paid the ultimate price right here."

Johnny attended Sheridan Elementary School in Orange Cove.

The Kings Canyon Unified School District said classes don't resume until January 10, but it will have emotional support professionals at the campus next week, January 3 through the 6.