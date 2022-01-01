ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered snowflakes, arctic wind sweep Upper Michigan into 2022

By Noel Navarro
WLUC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Northern Plains-based system brings scattered snow to Upper Michigan on New Year’s Eve. Then, the lake effect snow machine takes hold New Year’s weekend for the north through northwest wind belts. Temperatures dip...

