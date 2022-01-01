ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for January 1st

swiowanewssource.com
 1 day ago

Highlights of Today in History: Fidel Castro seizes power in Cuba;...

www.swiowanewssource.com

TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
TIME

3 Myths About Pearl Harbor, According to a Military Historian

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, killing some 2,400 American servicemen and leading the U.S. to enter World War II. And 80 years later, myths and misunderstandings persist about what President Franklin Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy.”
TravelNoire

Inside St. Augustine: The Birthplace Of African American History

St. Augustine is considered the “Birthplace of African American History.”. While the Florida city is known for both its Spanish and British history, historians say African Americans played a significant role that shouldn’t be ignored. According to historians, Africans were among the first to explore Florida in the...
wfxl.com

SC Theologian: To dismiss Jesus as a historical figure is to dismiss history

For many, Christmas is a time for plenty of gifts. The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales to hit nearly $859 billion dollars, shattering previous records. For others, along with the gifts, Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Christ. So was his birthday really on December 25th?
ARTnews

Smithsonian Closes Four Museums Due to Covid, Robert E. Lee Time Capsule Opened, and More: Morning Links for December

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COVID CLOSURES CONTINUE. The Smithsonian said that it will shutter four of its museums through January 2—the National Museum of African Art, the National Museum of Asian Art, the National Postal Museum, and the Anacostia Community Museum, all in Washington, D.C.—because staffers are quarantining with the coronavirus, the Washington Post reports. The move is aimed at allowing it to continue to operate its other institutions. The news comes amid shutdowns of some museums in Europe, and the Cincinnati Art Museum’s announcement that it will close for more than a week in early January to allow staffers to have a break so that they...
atlanticcitynews.net

The story of Russia's giant rock portraits of Soviet leaders

How Bashkiria became home to the so-called "Communist answer" to America's Mount Rushmore and what happened to a sculpture of Stalin on the Trans-Siberian Railway. We do not know exactly how many portraits of Soviet leaders were carved or depicted on rocks because with time many of them fell into neglect or were destroyed. But you can still see some colossal sculptures that have remained intact.
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

MOMENTS WITH THE MINISTER: Remembering a giant among us

We lost some giants this year. Charlie Watts, Olympia Dukakis, Cicely Tyson, Colin Powell, Sarah Weddington, Don Everly, Eric Carle, Hank Aaron, Hal Holbrook, Tommy LaSorda, DMX, Ed Asner, Nanci Griffith, E. O. Wilson, Harry Reid, John Madden and so many others. There were even giant Sequoias that succumbed to fires after surviving hundreds of them over thousands of years. For me, the one who stood with the greatest stature was only 5’4” tall, from a family with meager means, and was not considered accepted in his own community because of his race.
Fareeha Arshad

Unheard Stories About Prominent Historic Figures: Albert Einstein, Theodore Roosevelt, Robert Louis Stevenson

I am a scientist who has a fetish for history. I feel there is an allure to this field — the more you study, the less you can keep yourself from uncovering more. The most exciting aspect is when you realize that something from history is not as you thought it would be, and your notion about that place, idea or person could have been wrong all along. Let’s look at some such facts on prominent figures from history about whom we thought we knew everything.
swiowanewssource.com

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, the 362nd day of 2021. There are three days left in the year. On Dec. 28, 2014, the war in Afghanistan, fought for 13 bloody years and still raging, came to a formal end with a quiet flag-lowering ceremony in Kabul that marked the transition of the fighting from U.S.-led combat troops to the country’s own security forces.
