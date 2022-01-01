Teen charged in connection with Stowe Township toddler death

Teen charged in death of Stowe Twp. toddler

STOWE TWP — Allegheny County Police have made an arrest in connection with the Dec. 30 death of a 2 year-old girl in Stowe Township.

County police said they determined 19-year-old Kyrell Morgan of Stowe Township was responsible for the toddler’s death.

An arrest warrant was issued for Morgan, who was taken into police custody around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

County 911 was notified that 2-year-old Brielle Swinton was unresponsive in a residence in the 700 block of Woodward Avenue in Stowe Township.

When first responders arrived, she wasn’t breathing.

PREVIOUS STORY >> Allegheny County Police investigating child’s death in Stowe Township

She was later pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital.

According to court documents, Morgan lived at the residence with Swinton and her mother.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office determined that the manner of death was homicide.

Morgan is in the Allegheny County Jail, charged with homicide and endangering the welfare of children.