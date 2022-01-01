ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snow now covers fire-scarred Denver suburbs

 1 day ago

Snow was falling on New Year's Eve in the Denver suburbs where just...

AP Images: Burned homes, businesses covered in snow after Marshall Fire

Daniel Peers looks through the snow covered remains of his brother's burned homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Roads completely snow covered as winter storm warning continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roads are snow-covered across much of the southern half of Iowa as a winter storm moves across the state. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and more than six inches of snow could fall before the system exits the state overnight. “As forecasted, snow...
Colorado Weather: 2021 Ends With A Big Blast Of Snow And Cold

DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive. Credit CBS4 After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate. Credit CBS4 It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
Denver Weather: Biggest Snowfall Of The Season Blankets The Front Range

DENVER(CBS)- What a way to end 2021! Heavy snow blasted Denver and the Front Range with welcome snow on New Year’s Eve. Thanks to strong storm system and a steady upslope from the northeast. Friday Night’s 7 pm Satellite picture / Credit CBS4 The official Denver measurement at DIA came in at 5.6 inches! The biggest snow of the season for the Mile High City! Many suburbs came in with more than that along with almost a foot on the fire zones near Boulder, Superior and Louisville. Credit CBS4 Weather Watcher Bob Hembree measured 9 inches at 9.000 feet. Credit CBS4 Our southern suburbs had lots of shoveling to do as well. Pam in Littleton came in with 7 inches! Credit CBS4 The last 48 hours have also been another big snow fest for many ski resorts as well! With Some areas picking up at least one to two feet! Credit CBS4
