La'Darius Hamilton: Restored to practice squad

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Three search warrants have been issued for the social media accounts for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The crime being investigated is reportedly indecent assault. According the Houston Chronicle, the search warrants were signed by a judge in October to collect data from Watson’s Instagram and Cash App usage.
After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
The Kansas City Chiefs notched their sixth straight AFC West title after trouncing the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Things didn’t start too well for the Chiefs, but clearly, they have righted the ship heading into the NFL Playoffs. Getting a distraction is the last thing Patrick Mahomes needs right...
L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Former Illinois and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday shortly after being taken into custody by authorities in Alabama. A husband and father of two, Foster was 31 years old. An official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office would not comment on...
Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a notable week for the Steelers, as their fan base came to realize that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game. Roethlisberger admitted to reporters that all signs are pointing...
