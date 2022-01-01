Ducks' John Gibson: Gets little help in loss

LOS ANGELES — The Kings reestablished their identity on Thursday night, outlasting the red-hot Vancouver Canucks for a 2-1 victory in a shootout at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings showed no signs of the sluggishness they displayed in a 6-3 loss to Vegas on Tuesday, playing an effortful game that saw energy generated throughout their lineup as they earned a point for the sixth time in eight games.
Lindholm posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks. Lindholm sparked a play that ended in a Sam Carrick goal in the first period. The 27-year-old Lindholm has four points in his last two outings, although that's likely to be a small burst of offense for the blueliner. He's up to five goals, nine helpers, 72 shots on net, 46 blocks, 20 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 33 contests overall.
Carrick scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks. Carrick got loose on a partial breakaway and opened the scoring in the first period. The 29-year-old continues to provide effective depth offense with seven tallies and two assists in 25 contests this season. Carrick has points in three of his last four outings, so he could earn some appeal in deep fantasy formats. He's added 39 shots on net, 43 hits and 22 PIM in a gritty, fourth-line role.
Getzlaf scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. He spoiled Laurent Brossoit's shutout bid with 12 seconds left in the game for Anaheim's only offensive highlight. Getzlaf only has two goals on the season, but he's been focused on facilitating for his teammates and has 20 helpers in 29 games.
The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
Talbot suffered a lower-body injury Saturday versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. He allowed six goals on 28 shots in two periods before he was replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen. It was fair to assume Talbot's exit from the contest was due to performance, but Russo's report suggests...
The temperature may be freezing cold, but the St. Louis Blues offense has been hot at the 2022 Winter Classic. The Blues registered five goals in the second period thanks to Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, and Torey Krug and own a 6-2 lead. Kyrou has already registered four points on the night and it marks the first time that an NHL player has recorded a four-point outing in an outdoor game.
The Boston Bruins will have some new-look lines when they finally return to game action on Saturday, including Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak being reunited. Coach Bruce Cassidy explained his thinking on Friday.
