Ducks' John Gibson: Gets little help in loss

Carrick scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks. Carrick got loose on a partial breakaway and opened the scoring in the first period. The 29-year-old continues to provide effective depth offense with seven tallies and two assists in 25 contests this season. Carrick has points in three of his last four outings, so he could earn some appeal in deep fantasy formats. He's added 39 shots on net, 43 hits and 22 PIM in a gritty, fourth-line role.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO