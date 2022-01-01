Broncos' Kenny Young: Listed as questionable for Week 17

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died.
Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home.
A person who called...
Ford (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Ford was one of four Broncos to land on the reserve/COVID 19 list Thursday, all of whom tested positive for the virus according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Though Ford could return in time for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, his status is now uncertain at best. Even so, his absence isn't likely to affect Denver's defense significantly as Ford has logged only 13 defensive snaps across 13 games on the campaign.
Callahan (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Callahan tested positive for the virus, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Though he could still clear protocols in time for Sunday's game against the Chargers, his status is certainly in jeopardy. Callahan was bothered by a knee injury earlier in the season, but he has still managed 25 tackles, four passes defended and a sack across 10 contests.
Massie (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Massie was one of four Broncos to test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While he could be activated in time for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, he'll have to clear the healthy and safety protocols in short order. Massie's absence would leave a hole at right tackle, particularly because Calvin Anderson (undisclosed) is also currently unavailable.
Weatherly (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Weatherly was acquired from the Vikings in late October and could be unavailable for Week 17. He's filled a rotational role in the linebacking corps and has 14 tackles (eight solo) and 2.5 sacks in eight games for Denver.
Courtland Sutton is questionable to play Sunday for the Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the team’s official site reports. As of right now, the Broncos are saying that Sutton has an illness, but the team is currently going through a COVID-19 outbreak, and it’s expected that Sutton may have contracted the virus. The team and Sutton are waiting for the test results to come back and confirm that possibility.
There really isn’t any other way to put the Chargers‘ loss against the Texans last week other than it was absolutely terrible. They controlled their own destiny, and at least last week they only had to beat the Texans to continue to control their fate. The worst part about it is the Texans are also one of the worst teams in the NFL. Put everything aside with injuries and covid because both teams had issues with it, the performance and effort were unacceptable.
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip) is questionable for Week 17's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gordon was limited in practice each day this week and is questionable to face the Chargers on Sunday. Our models expect Gordon to handle 12.4 carries and 1.9 receptions for a Broncos offense missing several of its starters due to health protocols. Javonte Williams (knee) is also questionable.
If the Broncos are to stay alive in the AFC playoff chase, they will need to do so with their backup quarterback. Starter Teddy Bridgewater is still dealing with a concussion, so Drew Lock is expected to start (Twitter link via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). Bridgewater was carted off...
Head coach Vic Fangio said that Patrick (illness) and none of the other Denver players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Tuesday will be available for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Among the 14 players currently on the COVID-19 list,...
Mintze (illness/hamstring) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Mintze was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 22 before landing on the COVID-19 list Monday, but he's cleared the league protocols and will be available for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers. The 23-year-old has been sidelined by the hamstring injury since Week 6 and should resume his role on special teams now that he's healthy.
Chubb (shoulder/illness) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Chargers with the Broncos expected to place him on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Friday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. Denver already has nine roster members residing on the list, which will grow to 11 with the looming additions of...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
