Driedger allowed five goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Flames. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Driedger continues to bounce between excellent and questionable in goal, although he's had two straight games of the latter. The 27-year-old allowed a couple of leads to slip away, and then he couldn't keep it tied late in the third period. Driedger is 3-4-0 with a 3.49 GAA and an .892 save percentage in nine appearances. Philipp Grubauer will likely get the start Saturday versus the Canucks.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO