Packers' Tipa Galeai: Clears COVID protocols

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
Talk of Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers retiring has been ongoing throughout the season. While the question of where he will go has been a common topic, Rodgers has been exceptionally vague. In a recent interview reported by the NFL, Rodgers was asked if he has decided against retiring...
It wasn’t too long ago when Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings were almost inseparable. They helped lead the Green Bay Packers to a string of successful seasons. Things, however, went south when Jennings signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. Jennings became critical of Rodgers and the Packers, which...
Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams might only be in his eighth season in the NFL, but that won’t stop head coach Matt LaFleur from making some bold proclamations. In fact, LaFleur went so far as to say that Adams has the tools, skillset and mindset to be a potential Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb could return from injury by the time the playoffs begin. Cobb was back practicing earlier this week, despite the fact he’s dealing with a core muscle injury that usually brings with it an eight-week recovery time. The veteran wideout has been through the ringer injury-wise, but his commitment to the Packers and longtime friend and quarterback Aaron Rodgers could help give Green Bay an added weapon come playoff time.
On the second day of the new year, the Vikings and Green Bay Packers will play at Lambeau Field in single-digit temperatures. Fans will huddle in the stands in winter hunting gear. Snow may swirl. The setting will evoke Packers lore and the rivalry's historic heft. The game itself may...
