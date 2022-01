It was reported last night that Big Swole revealed in an interview that she left AEW due to a lack of structure and diversity. She noted that there was no true representation for black wrestlers, particular among those in positions of power or the top of the card. AEW President Tony Khan responded to her claims, noting that several wrestlers of color won matches in the past week and that he and Megha Parekh were not white. However some fans believe he went too far with the last sentence of his response, in which he said the reason Big Swole was no longer in AEW was because he felt she wasn’t very good as a wrestler. This resulted in a lot of people getting angry, including Lio Rush, who called on Khan to apologize on Twitter.

