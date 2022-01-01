13 On Your Side Forecast: Winter Blast Kicks Off 2022!

SATURDAY: A Weather Alert Day is in effect for New Year's Day for impacts from a winter storm. Showers are moving through southeastern Missouri, with a transition to a wintry mix along and north of I-70. Far northern counties in our area are also likely to see snow near sunrise. As temperatures continue to drop throughout the day, more of the area will be affected by winter precip. Highest snowfall accumulations will impact counties north of I70 where there is potential for as much as 4 inches of snow. Further south and along I70, ice becomes the main concern with lesser snow totals, and up to 1/10 inch of ice with locally higher amounts is possible. Much of the southeast will see rain for the morning then a sleet/freezing rain mix as temperatures dip below freezing. Travel impacts are expected for the entire area and dangerous cold will arrive as conditions clear up overnight.

