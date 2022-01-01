ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

13 On Your Side Forecast: Winter Blast Kicks Off 2022!

WZZM 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA winter storm will take us...

www.wzzm13.com

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Bitter cold Sunday

Snow and bitter cold temperatures dominated the first day of the year. Temperatures will fall below zero in many cases tonight with temperatures only in the teens for highs Sunday. Everything should taper off before midnight and we’ll be left with 2-5″ of snow around the metro and dangerous cold and wind chills for everyone […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow Sunday

Areas of fog & scattered showers today. Rain changes into snow on Sunday with a period of sleet & freezing rain. Light Wintry mix tonight, mild with showers Saturday. Rain to snow for Sunday. WABI McKay Thurs PM Dec 30. Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST. Cloudy with...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Kicking Off The New Year With A Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. We’ll likely start to see snow falling in Chicago around lunchtime. A bulk of snow moves through between 2-8 p.m. Total snow accumulations for most areas will be in the 4 to 8″ range but by the lakefront 8″+ is likely. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. Snow starts to wind down Saturday night into Sunday morning. A sharp chill settles in for the end of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday near 20° with subzero wind chills heading into Monday morning. TODAY: Snow develops. Windy. High: 33 TONIGHT: Snow ends overnight. Low: 16 TOMORROW: Morning Indiana snow showers. Then Clearing sky. High: 20
CHICAGO, IL
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Waking up to a snowy 2022

Our winter storm is very much on track with high impacts expected today. Road conditions will go from wet/icy/snow to all snow for most of the metro by mid-morning. Travel will continue to get worse all morning. A mixture of freezing rain/sleet/snow is expected the through 8am, then all snow rest of the day. For the KC Metro 2-5" snow plus 1/2" sleet. Heaviest snow is expected across northern Missouri 5-8".
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying dry Sunday, but more rain & snow are ahead

We had mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday, but we'll be getting downright cold again for the start of your Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Rain, snow, and gusty south winds will return to our forecast on Monday. More rain and snow is ahead for your first work week of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking a winter storm for the new year

SATURDAY: A Weather Alert Day is in effect for New Year's Day for impacts from a winter storm. Showers are moving through southeastern Missouri, with a transition to a wintry mix along and north of I-70. Far northern counties in our area are also likely to see snow near sunrise. As temperatures continue to drop throughout the day, more of the area will be affected by winter precip. Highest snowfall accumulations will impact counties north of I70 where there is potential for as much as 4 inches of snow. Further south and along I70, ice becomes the main concern with lesser snow totals, and up to 1/10 inch of ice with locally higher amounts is possible. Much of the southeast will see rain for the morning then a sleet/freezing rain mix as temperatures dip below freezing. Travel impacts are expected for the entire area and dangerous cold will arrive as conditions clear up overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Winter blast kicks off new year, dangerous cold follows storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After wrapping up 2021 with a December that brought heat records across Kansas, the first day of new year brought a return to reality. A winter storm hitting the state overnight into New Year’s Day brought light snow and a wintry mix to the Wichita area with heavier snowfall in the north and west. The heaviest accumulation was along and north of Interstate 70 with three to six inches possible.
WICHITA, KS
wgno.com

Winter comes back tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A big-time cold front will move through later tonight and Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall behind it and it will be much colder by Sunday afternoon. Expect scattered storms overnight ahead of the front. Some could produce locally heavy downpours. The front will move through...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Community Policy