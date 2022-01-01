Watch Now: 2022 welcomed around the world

When we celebrate the coming of the new year, we're continuing a tradition that goes back millennia. Here's everything you need to know. Early Egyptian, Babylonian, and Chinese civilizations all had rituals to mark the beginning of a new year. As early as 3000 B.C., the ancient Egyptians held the festival of Wepet Renpet ("opening of the year") — not on Jan. 1, but tied to the annual flooding of the Nile River around mid-July. The holiday celebrated fertility and rebirth, and in addition to solemn religious rituals it involved dancing, feasting, and prodigious beer drinking. Some 4,000 years ago, the ancient Babylonians held the 12-day feast of Akitu to celebrate the beginning of the agricultural season around the spring equinox. Statues of the gods were paraded through the streets, feasts were held, and either a new king was crowned or the reigning king's rule was symbolically renewed. The earliest Chinese New Year celebrations date back more than 3,000 years; they likewise were tied to the spring planting season, and began with the second new moon after the winter solstice.
