Watch Now: 2022 welcomed around the world

By Associated Press
NWI.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance...

www.nwitimes.com

heraldcourier.com

Tennis Anyone?: Santas around the world

Stroll on State Street these days, and you’ll find windows outside Theatre Bristol depicting Santa Claus getting ready for his midnight flight. So, that’s the way it is along the Tennessee-Virginia border, right?. But is it that way with Ol’ Saint Nick all over the world?. Author...
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: The celebration of Kwanzaa

The celebration of Kwanzaa honors African harvest festival traditions from various parts of Africa. The holiday lasts from Dec. 26-Jan. 1. COVID-19 surge prompts cancellation of Chicago Kwanzaa event. The Kwanzaa event's cancellation comes as the omicron variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout the country.
allears.net

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Daytime Guests Can Now Watch Disney World’s Christmas Parade

Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade is one of the many holiday traditions at Disney World, featuring iconic moments like the Toy Soldiers and the Santa Claus float!. For most of the 2021 holiday season, this parade has been exclusively available during the ticketed Very Merriest After Hours event, but now you’ll be able to enjoy it during the day for the rest of 2021!
Star-Herald

Northfield celebrates Christmas around the World

Students from Northfield Elementary traveled the globe on Thursday, Dec. 16, all without leaving their school. It was part of the school’s new "Christmas Around the World" event, in which mixed-grade groups of students visited different classrooms to learn about Christmas customs in other countries. This is the first...
The Week

Ringing in the new

When we celebrate the coming of the new year, we're continuing a tradition that goes back millennia. Here's everything you need to know. Early Egyptian, Babylonian, and Chinese civilizations all had rituals to mark the beginning of a new year. As early as 3000 B.C., the ancient Egyptians held the festival of Wepet Renpet ("opening of the year") — not on Jan. 1, but tied to the annual flooding of the Nile River around mid-July. The holiday celebrated fertility and rebirth, and in addition to solemn religious rituals it involved dancing, feasting, and prodigious beer drinking. Some 4,000 years ago, the ancient Babylonians held the 12-day feast of Akitu to celebrate the beginning of the agricultural season around the spring equinox. Statues of the gods were paraded through the streets, feasts were held, and either a new king was crowned or the reigning king's rule was symbolically renewed. The earliest Chinese New Year celebrations date back more than 3,000 years; they likewise were tied to the spring planting season, and began with the second new moon after the winter solstice.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s culture minister on Thursday welcomed the return of 201 prized antiquities valued at over 10 million euros ($11 million) that had been located in prestigious U.S. museums and galleries after being illegally trafficked in recent decades. They were among thousands of antiquities seized from...
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Found A Gold Ring With One Of The Earliest Symbols For Jesus Christ In A Roman-Era Shipwreck

The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
Washington Post

Let Notre Dame be what it is: A church

In her argument that removing most altars from Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral would not be a “wreckovation,” Elizabeth Lev failed to acknowledge the purpose of a Catholic church building: to offer Masses [“Sorry, Internet: Notre Dame is not being ‘wreckovated’,” op-ed, Dec. 9].
