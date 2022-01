Virginia is launching a statewide Mortgage Relief Program to help ease delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures due to the pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. Applications will open on Monday, Jan. 3. To be eligible, you must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after Jan. 21, 2020, and have to currently own and occupy the property as your primary residence.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO