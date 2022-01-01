ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri to lift COVID-19 state of emergency

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrM5q_0daDefxE00

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) has lifted the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency for the first time since March 2020.

"Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said in a statement on Thursday.

"Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy. We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency."

Parson previously extended the state’s COVID-19-related state of emergency five times before issuing the final executive order for health care needs in August.

According to the statement, all of the state’s remaining COVID-19 related waivers authorized under EO 21-09 will be terminated on Dec.31.

Also, all state agencies, boards, commissions, and departments are allowed to pursue rule-making if permanent changes to regulations are needed after Dec.31 to improve long-term outcomes for residents, healthcare facilities, and businesses.

"In Missouri, we never had mandates or forced lockdowns," Parson said. "The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods.”

“We encourage all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives. It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state."

The U.S. is currently dealing with a winter surge of COVID-19 infections as the omicron variant has taken hold across the nation.

State authorities have administered over 565,000 vaccine doses with 42 percent of residents being a part of a primary vaccine series.

Nearly 94 percent of state residents over the age of 65 have received one dose of the vaccine and 62 percent of residents have chosen to get vaccinated against the virus, according to the statement.

Comments / 0

Related
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Governor Parson Grants 18 Pardons, Commutes One Sentence

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Thursday Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons and commuted one sentence pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals. In the interest...
MISSOURI STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Gov. Carney declares state of emergency over omicron wave

Delaware will be under a state of emergency effective Jan. 3, 2022. (Getty Images/Kameleon007) Gov. John Carney on Thursday declared a state of emergency to address the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant.  The state of emergency will take effect Jan. 3, 2022 and is not expected to have any immediate impact on businesses. He announced the declaration during a virtual ... Read More
PUBLIC HEALTH
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR EXTENDS COVID-19 EMERGENCY DECLARATION

On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown extended her declaration of a state of emergency, as Oregon continues to implement its plan to prepare for and respond to the impending Omicron variant surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Governor Brown said, “As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Newark Post

Carney announces new state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

Gov. John Carney announced a new emergency declaration Thursday as the state works to relieve pressure on strained hospitals amid a coronavirus surge. The new state of emergency declaration that goes into effect Monday will give the state more flexibility in its response to the surge and allow National Guard members to work as nursing assistants as some patients are moved from hospitals to skilled nursing facilities, Carney said.
NEWARK, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
US News and World Report

Delaware Governor Announces New State of Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s governor announced a new emergency declaration Thursday as the state works to relieve pressure on strained hospitals amid a coronavirus surge. The new state of emergency declaration that goes into effect Monday will give the state more flexibility in its response to the...
DELAWARE STATE
KSDK

'No longer a need for a state of emergency': Gov. Parson will allow COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will not renew the state's state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic, which will expire Friday. "Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said in a press release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#State Of Emergency#Covid#Eo#Missourians#Omicron
KMOV

Omicron variant rising quickly throughout Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases related to the omicron variant in Missouri. Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) told News 4 that 13 of the state's positive COVID-19 cases have been related to the omicron variant. Shortly after, a detailed press release was sent by the department that stated expanded testing the week of Dec. 20 found 32 of 57 wastewater samples had mutations associated with the omicron variant.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued In Delaware To Help Crowded Hospitals As COVID Surges

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney is sounding the alarm as COVID cases surge. A state of emergency has been issued in Delaware. Gov. Carney says the hope is to alleviate the strain on crowded hospitals. The current trajectory of COVID cases and hospitalizations is what has Carney and health officials in Delaware worried as we usher in the new year. “I’ll be declaring a state of emergency effective this coming Monday on Jan. 3,” Carney said. As is the case elsewhere in the country and throughout the Delaware Valley, the First State is also dealing with an increase in testing, positive COVID...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Brown extends pandemic emergency declaration

Gov. Kate Brown has extended a declaration of emergency as the omicron variant emerges in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest order will remain in effect through June 30, 2022 — more than two years after the first one, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 — unless rescinded or extended.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wrde.com

Worcester County Reinstating COVID Mandates

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Masks and social distancing are coming back in parts of Worcester County government. Effective immediately, anyone attending meetings in the Commissioners' meeting room and board room must wear a mask and social distance. A county spokesperson says this is in response to the recent uptick in Coronavirus cases in Maryland.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
The Hill

The Hill

429K+
Followers
51K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy