Brian Robinson After Cotton Bowl Win: ‘We’re Going to Win the Natty and Repeat’

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

The Alabama running back had a dominant performance against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. dominated Friday’s Cotton Bowl, rushing for 204 yards on 26 carries. He won the award for offensive player of the game, guiding Alabama football to a 27–6 win over Cincinnati and another national championship appearance against the winner of Michigan vs. Georgia . He wasn’t afraid to make a bold prediction for how that game will go after Friday's win.

As he accepted the award, Robinson laid out how he sees the Crimson Tide finishing up this season.

“We just know how to fight, we know how to fight ’til the end,” Robinson said. “We know how to come together as a team, as a unit. Man, we’re just, we’re just warriors. We fight to the end with everything we do. That’s why we’re going to win the natty and repeat.”

Heisman winner Bryce Young threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the 27–6 win over Cincinnati, but it was Robinson who set the pace for Alabama’s offense, averaging over 7.8 yards per carry on the day.

With Friday’s season-high effort, Robinson has 1,275 rushing yards on the year, adding 14 touchdowns.

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

