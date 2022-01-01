ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

Man injured in crash on I-196 near Hudsonville

By Corinne Moore
 1 day ago

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital Friday evening after crashing on I-196 near Hudsonville.

Around 6:15 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Officer were sent to a crash on westbound I-196 near mile marker 63. They were later told by witnesses that CPR was being performed on someone involved.

Responding deputies report that the driver of a white Lincoln sedan, a 40-year-old Grand Rapids man, was heading westbound when the car veered off the road, crashed in a number of small trees and sign posts before stopping near a ditch.

The man was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. His condition and name have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said that the initial investigation suggests the man suffered from a medical emergency before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

