Rain delays Mummers parade scheduled for New Year's Day in Philly

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 1 day ago
PHILADELPHIA — Weather woes have delayed the 2022 Mummers parade and caused the cancellation of a New Year's Day fireworks display.

With rain expected on New Year's Day, the Mummers will begin their 2022 march at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, according to Philadelphia's recreation department.

However, the Fancy Brigade Division will hold indoor Mummers performances as scheduled Saturday at the Philadelphia Convention Center, 1011 Arch Street, at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Additionally, the Visit Philadelphia New Year’s Day Fireworks Spectacular at Penn’s Landing, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. New Year's Day, is cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.

The iconic Mummers parade was rescheduled after a meeting Friday between city officials and representatives of the five different Mummers organizations.

WPHL Channel 17, the Mummers' broadcast partner, will air parade festivities beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday. It also will show the Fancy Brigade finale at 8 p.m. Saturday and after the parade concludes on Sunday.

The parade also will be live-streamed as Mummers strut from down Broad Street from City Hall to Washington Avenue.

Saturday parade tickets for bleacher seating at the Philadelphia City Hall performance site will be honored on Sunday.

City regulations require all people along the parade route to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Participants and spectators are asked to stay home if they feel sick.

Many of the the parking restrictions and road closures scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. Saturday will instead begin at 3 a.m. Sunday,

An online events map and an update on road closures and parking restrictions for the parade is available here.

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. If you have a story to share, call her at 856-486-2473 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com.

