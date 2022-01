MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is no reason to wait for the Dolphins to qualify for the NFL playoffs. Their playoffs have been played every week for the last couple of months. They know with one loss they are likely finished, and that continues Sunday in Tennessee. But things are different now because the Dolphins control their own destiny. If they win their final 2 games they will incredibly qualify for the playoffs after starting the season 1-7. Coming off another lights-out defensive game in beating New Orleans on the road it’s onto the Music City next. Old Friend Now ironic that...

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO