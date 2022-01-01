Officials: Evergy staffed for possible power outages

With winter weather coming, there's always concern about power outages.

For those who haven't already, it's a good idea to put a plan together in case of an outage.

Evergy officials say the company is staffed and ready to respond to any power outages.

Spokesperson Gina Penzig said crews focus a lot of work year-round on trimming trees and vegetation near power lines.

"Our crews go through drills and are trained to work in all types of weather, so if the storm moves through and causes outages, as soon as they can safely go out and start making repairs, they do — we don’t wait for things to pass," Penzig said.

Many industries are currently experiencing staffing shortages. However, Penzig said Evergy has been fortunate.

"We have good staffing with our line crews and good availability with local contractors," Penzig said. "We are always looking for good apprentices to bring up through the ranks as we fill line positions. It is great work, but it is also hard work."

Evergy is asking customers to stay at least 10 feet away from any downed power lines and report them to Evergy right away.

Customers should also be cautious of heavy snow or ice that may be weighing tree limbs down.

"If you see a tree limb that you are worried about it being weighed down into power lines, don’t try to fix that yourself because if you bring it into contact with the power line, it could cause injury," Penzig said.