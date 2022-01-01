ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch Now: 2022 welcomed around the world

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world...

heraldcourier.com

Tennis Anyone?: Santas around the world

Stroll on State Street these days, and you’ll find windows outside Theatre Bristol depicting Santa Claus getting ready for his midnight flight. So, that’s the way it is along the Tennessee-Virginia border, right?. But is it that way with Ol’ Saint Nick all over the world?. Author...
BRISTOL, TN
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: The celebration of Kwanzaa

The celebration of Kwanzaa honors African harvest festival traditions from various parts of Africa. The holiday lasts from Dec. 26-Jan. 1. COVID-19 surge prompts cancellation of Chicago Kwanzaa event. The Kwanzaa event's cancellation comes as the omicron variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout the country.
FESTIVAL
Star-Herald

Northfield celebrates Christmas around the World

Students from Northfield Elementary traveled the globe on Thursday, Dec. 16, all without leaving their school. It was part of the school’s new "Christmas Around the World" event, in which mixed-grade groups of students visited different classrooms to learn about Christmas customs in other countries. This is the first...
FESTIVAL
KPBS

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS On MASTERPIECE

Premieres Sundays, Jan. 2 - Feb. 20, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand. Literature’s most famous race against the calendar comes to MASTERPIECE in 2022 with an innovative new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic novel AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS, airing on MASTERPIECE in eight thrilling episodes airing Sundays, Jan. 2 - Feb. 20, 2022 on PBS.
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

Most Popular Instagram Attractions in the World

The coronavirus pandemic pretty much shut down travel and tourism around the world beginning in March 2020. In 2021, however, as the widespread distribution of vaccines allowed more tourists to hit the road again, the industry began to recover. And while tourist levels have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, and the omicron variant has […]
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
TRAVEL
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WSLS

Welcome to Winter! It will feel like it...for now!

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter officially begins when the sun’s rays are directly over 23.5°S (aka The Tropic of Capricorn) Tuesday morning. Meteorologist Justin McKee recently wrote about the Winter Solstice in our ‘Beyond the Forecast’ newsletter Monday. We start winter out by tracking a storm...
ROANOKE, VA
tbnewsandlifestyles.com

Welcome to a world of AFFORDABLE QUALITY AND DESIGN!

“I believe in providing design, functionality and quality at an affordable price for all.” President Raf Vanthoor, Belgium. In 1994, BergHOFF entered the USA market with a single cookware set. Now 27 years later, we offer an extensive range of beautifully designed kitchenware in over 60 countries. Our international brand is directed by the BergHOFF headquarters in Belgium. Distributed on 6 continents, BergHOFF is the brand that brings innovation to every kitchen. From the starter cook to the seasoned chef for a limited or a broader budget, BergHOFF offers a wide range of products.
LIFESTYLE

