MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has set another record, but it's not one to celebrate. The Bluff City has set the record for the most homicides. As of 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, Memphis has 342 homicides, compared to 325 last year. The city broke the 2016 record of 230 homicides in 2020.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO