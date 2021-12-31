ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in January 2022

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
December may be “the most wonderful time of the year,” but January is proving to be just as...

The Verge

11 great shows and movies from 2021 to stream on HBO Max

It’s the end of year two of the pandemic and many of us staying inside — both to avoid the spread of new variants like Omicron and to avoid the unpredictable weather of 2021. Whether you’re new to HBO Max or signed up earlier for the half-priced deal but haven’t opened the app in a while, this is a particularly good month to check out the platform. HBO Max is streaming some of the hottest movies that are being simultaneously released in theaters (if you’ve subscribed to the ad-free tier), so you can enjoy them from the comfort and safety of your own home.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies
bubbleblabber.com

HBO MAX Reveals Adult Animation Lineup For January 2022

HBO MAX had an interesting 2021. New original series like The Prince and Seth Rogen’s Santa Inc caused all sorts of controversy, while Ten Year Old Tom vies for animated series of the year. The year 2022 kicks off with a slew, and I mean a slew, of DC Animated films which will be important because the future of whenever The Boondocks reboot is going to show up is looking murky for this upcoming year. One new original series that was revealed yesterday, the animated adaptation of Legion of Superheroes TV Show from Brian Michael Bendis. The series is currently in development for HBO MAX, so it may take a bit. In any event, check out links below to reviews.
TV SERIES
Complex

The 8 Biggest Takeaways & Surprises from HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Reunion’ Special

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year. The beloved cast and crew commemorated the occasion by reuniting for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special premiering on HBO Max on Saturday, Jan. 1. Harry Potter fans will be kicking off the new year filled with nostalgia as they watch Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) head back to where it all started more than two decades ago. The trio became worldwide icons when the movie was released in November 2001, but they had no idea how suddenly their lives would change.
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Is Most Compelling at Its Most Bittersweet: TV Review

It should become clear within a minute of pressing play on HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” 20th Anniversary special (“Return to Hogwarts”) whether you’re in or out for the nearly 2-hour special to come. The dreamy opening evokes the canny, warm charm of a Christmas commercial, to the familiar tune of John Williams’ iconic score (with an extra helping of jingle bells for good measure). The camera homes in on actors Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) enjoying a crisp winter’s day at their own quiet leisure before noticing envelopes bearing their names,...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

HBO Max January 2022 Schedule Including the HBO Lineup

HBO Max has announced the movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in January, as well as what is leaving next month. In addition to the HBO Max January 2022 lineup, we’ve also included what is specifically coming to and leaving HBO. Join Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint,...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

What time is Matrix Resurrections released on HBO Max?

The Matrix Resurrections is nearly here – and we couldn't be more excited. Keanu Reeves' Thomas Anderson is faced with the choice to follow the white rabbit once more, while the Matrix itself is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before. Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt also return to the series, while new additions to the franchise's cast include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra.
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to HBO Max in January 2022, Including ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ and ‘The Gilded Age’

The “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” retrospective special invites viewers to join Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members as they remember all eight Harry Potter films. It celebrates the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Prepare for the big event with a binge of all eight movies.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

New HBO Max trailer features first footage from Westworld season 4 and Taikia Waititi's pirate show

HBO Max has revealed a new look at all the shows and movies coming our way in 2022 – and it's looking like a bumper year for the streamer. The trailer includes our first look at Westworld season 4, as well as His Dark Materials season 3, Raised by Wolves season 2, The Flight Attendant season 2, Our Flag Means Death, and the second part of The Nevers season 1.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer for Movies and Shows Coming in 2022

18 months ago, WarnerMedia released their highly anticipated streaming service, HBO Max. Since then, it has been the home of hundreds of movies, TV shows, and specials. For the most part, the service is the exclusive home for content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC Entertainment, Sesame Workshop, Studio Ghibli, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, and more. Because of this, there is never a shortage of new media on HBO Max. Earlier today, HBO Max dropped a short teaser trailer sharing some of the major movies, TV shows, new seasons of TV shows, and specials coming to the streamer in 2022.
TV SERIES
IGN

New to HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, & More - January 2022

With the new year comes new shows and movies for us to dive into! We've got the latest list of some of the biggest movies and shows coming to your favorite streaming platforms! We'll clue you in to what's releasing on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Cartoon Brew

Animation Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, And More In January 2022

The streamers are ushering in the new year with vintage titles aplenty, and a few high-profile originals. We’ve rounded up the shows and films — new and old alike — coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Hulu, and The Criterion Channel in January (in the U.S.). If there are other U.S. streaming services you’d like to see added to our line-up, share a comment below.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of HBO Max’s “Station Eleven”

2021 has been a great year for TV, and Station Eleven just made the cut. Released in December, the HBO Max miniseries quickly became popular among viewers. The series is based on a book of the same name which tells the story of a group of people who are living in a post-apocalyptic world after surviving a deadly flu pandemic. They end up coming in contact with a cult that threatens to erase all of the progress they’ve made. Even though the overall premise of the show is somewhat sad, Station Eleven isn’t the kind of show that will put you in a bad mood. Instead, it finds the perfect balance, and the show’s very talented cast has a lot to do with that. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Station Eleven.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

HBO Max - Coming in 2022 Promo

And this is just the stuff I can show you. House Of The Dragon, Euphoria, The Last Duel and more coming next year. Stream new series, returning originals, and exclusive films in 2022 on HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS

