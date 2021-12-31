What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in January 2022

18 months ago, WarnerMedia released their highly anticipated streaming service, HBO Max. Since then, it has been the home of hundreds of movies, TV shows, and specials. For the most part, the service is the exclusive home for content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC Entertainment, Sesame Workshop, Studio Ghibli, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, and more. Because of this, there is never a shortage of new media on HBO Max. Earlier today, HBO Max dropped a short teaser trailer sharing some of the major movies, TV shows, new seasons of TV shows, and specials coming to the streamer in 2022.
Comments / 0