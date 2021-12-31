What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in January 2022

2021 has been a great year for TV, and Station Eleven just made the cut. Released in December, the HBO Max miniseries quickly became popular among viewers. The series is based on a book of the same name which tells the story of a group of people who are living in a post-apocalyptic world after surviving a deadly flu pandemic. They end up coming in contact with a cult that threatens to erase all of the progress they’ve made. Even though the overall premise of the show is somewhat sad, Station Eleven isn’t the kind of show that will put you in a bad mood. Instead, it finds the perfect balance, and the show’s very talented cast has a lot to do with that. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Station Eleven.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO